After hitting .275 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Alek Manoah) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is batting .265 with six doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.

Turner has recorded a hit in 22 of 31 games this year (71.0%), including nine multi-hit games (29.0%).

He has homered in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.

Turner has driven in a run in eight games this year (25.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 31 games (38.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 14 (77.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings