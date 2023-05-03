Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. 76ers - May 3
Marcus Smart and the rest of the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Wednesday, at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article we will dive into Smart's prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|11.5
|11.5
|15.3
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|3.9
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.2
|PRA
|19.5
|20.9
|24.4
|PR
|14.5
|14.6
|19.2
|3PM
|1.5
|1.9
|2.3
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the 76ers
- Smart is responsible for taking 8.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.9 per game.
- This season, he's accounted for 8.7% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Smart's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per game.
- On the glass, the 76ers are ranked second in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.
- Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per contest, sixth in the league.
- Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.
Marcus Smart vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/1/2023
|35
|12
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|4/4/2023
|30
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2/25/2023
|26
|10
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10/18/2022
|36
|14
|3
|7
|1
|0
|1
