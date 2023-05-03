Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays square off against Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday at 7:10 PM ET, in the third of a four-game series at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 44 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Fueled by 114 extra-base hits, Boston ranks second in MLB with a .458 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox's .266 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking third in MLB.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 176 total runs this season.

The Red Sox are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .339.

The Red Sox are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 7.7 strikeouts per game.

Boston averages the 21st-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.6) in the majors this season.

Boston pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.99 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Red Sox rank 21st in MLB with a combined 1.354 WHIP this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Nick Pivetta (1-2) will take the mound for the Red Sox, his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in five innings against the Cleveland Guardians.

In five starts this season, Pivetta has not yet earned a quality start.

Pivetta will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Guardians L 5-2 Home Nick Pivetta Shane Bieber 4/29/2023 Guardians W 8-7 Home Brayan Bello Zach Plesac 4/30/2023 Guardians W 7-1 Home Chris Sale Logan Allen 5/1/2023 Blue Jays W 6-5 Home Corey Kluber José Berríos 5/2/2023 Blue Jays W 7-6 Home Tanner Houck Yusei Kikuchi 5/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Nick Pivetta Alek Manoah 5/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brayan Bello Kevin Gausman 5/5/2023 Phillies - Away Chris Sale Zack Wheeler 5/6/2023 Phillies - Away Corey Kluber Bailey Falter 5/7/2023 Phillies - Away Tanner Houck Taijuan Walker 5/9/2023 Braves - Away Nick Pivetta Bryce Elder

