The Boston Red Sox (17-14) will look to keep a four-game winning streak going when they host the Toronto Blue Jays (18-12) at 7:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Alek Manoah (1-1, 4.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Nick Pivetta (1-2, 5.11 ERA).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-1, 4.88 ERA) vs Pivetta - BOS (1-2, 5.11 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Nick Pivetta

Pivetta gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.11 ERA and 28 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance came on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 5.11, with 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .242 against him.

Pivetta has not registered a quality start on the season.

Pivetta will try to continue a three-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per outing).

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

The Blue Jays' Manoah (1-1) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw five innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 25-year-old has pitched to a 4.88 ERA this season with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 5.7 walks per nine across six games.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Manoah has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 25-year-old's 4.88 ERA ranks 64th, 1.628 WHIP ranks 78th, and 8.0 K/9 ranks 47th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

