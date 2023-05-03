On Wednesday, Willie Calhoun (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

Calhoun has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .222.

Calhoun has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.

Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings