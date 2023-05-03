Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Guardians - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Willie Calhoun (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun has a double, a home run and two walks while hitting .222.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this season (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 14 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this season (21.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Guardians have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (29 total, one per game).
- Bieber gets the start for the Guardians, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.11 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2).
