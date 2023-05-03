Wednesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (16-15) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) at 7:05 PM (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Yankees, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 6.84 ERA).

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The last 10 Yankees games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been named as the underdog six times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +105 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 3.9 runs per game (122 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.63 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule