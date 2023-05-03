Wednesday's contest at Yankee Stadium has the New York Yankees (16-15) squaring off against the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) at 7:05 PM (on May 3). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Yankees, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Guardians will give the nod to Shane Bieber (2-1, 3.11 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Yankees will turn to Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 6.84 ERA).

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
Yankees vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Yankees 5, Guardians 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

  • The Yankees have been underdogs five times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, New York and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • The last 10 Yankees games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
  • The Yankees have been named as the underdog six times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.
  • New York has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +105 or worse on the moneyline this season.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.
  • The offense for New York is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 3.9 runs per game (122 total runs).
  • Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.63 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 28 @ Rangers L 5-2 Clarke Schmidt vs Jacob deGrom
April 29 @ Rangers L 2-0 Jhony Brito vs Nathan Eovaldi
April 30 @ Rangers L 15-2 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Martín Pérez
May 1 Guardians L 3-2 Domingo Germán vs Cal Quantrill
May 2 Guardians W 4-2 Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Bibee
May 3 Guardians - Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
May 5 @ Rays - Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
May 6 @ Rays - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Drew Rasmussen
May 7 @ Rays - Domingo Germán vs Josh Fleming
May 8 Athletics - Gerrit Cole vs JP Sears
May 9 Athletics - Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski

