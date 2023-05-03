How to Watch the Yankees vs. Guardians Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Shane Bieber, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 37 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.
- New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.
- The Yankees' .227 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.
- New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 122 (3.9 per game).
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.
- The Yankees rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.
- New York has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.
- New York has the 10th-best ERA (3.63) in the majors this season.
- The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.168 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (0-3) for his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- Schmidt has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.
- Schmidt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Rangers
|L 5-2
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Jacob deGrom
|4/29/2023
|Rangers
|L 2-0
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 15-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Cal Quantrill
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Bibee
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane Bieber
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Josh Fleming
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
