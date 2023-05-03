Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees hit the field on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium against Shane Bieber, who is starting for the Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 37 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

New York ranks 20th in the majors with a .379 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees' .227 batting average ranks 25th in the league this season.

New York has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 122 (3.9 per game).

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .297 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 16th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.4 whiffs per contest.

New York has a 9.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, third-best in baseball.

New York has the 10th-best ERA (3.63) in the majors this season.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.168 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will hand the ball to Clarke Schmidt (0-3) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up five earned runs while allowing 10 hits.

Schmidt has not earned a quality start in six starts this season.

Schmidt has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/28/2023 Rangers L 5-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Jacob deGrom 4/29/2023 Rangers L 2-0 Away Jhony Brito Nathan Eovaldi 4/30/2023 Rangers L 15-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians - Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays - Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Domingo Germán Josh Fleming 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Gerrit Cole JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.