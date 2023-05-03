On Wednesday, May 3 at 7:05 PM ET, Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians (14-16) visit Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (16-15) in the series rubber match at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Guardians have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +105. The game's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.

Yankees vs. Guardians Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber - CLE (2-1, 3.11 ERA) vs Clarke Schmidt - NYY (0-3, 6.84 ERA)

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Guardians Betting Trends and Insights

The Guardians have won nine, or 50%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Guardians have a 9-8 record (winning 52.9% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cleveland has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Guardians were favored on the moneyline for six of their last 10 games, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Cleveland and its opponents combined to hit the over two times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Yankees have been named as the underdog six times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

This season, the Yankees have been a moneyline underdog of -125 or longer five times, losing every contest.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 0-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 8th 3rd Win AL East +425 - 3rd

