Bookmakers have listed player props for Jose Ramirez, Gleyber Torres and others when the Cleveland Guardians visit the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Guardians Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -294) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Torres Stats

Torres has 25 hits with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 10 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .245/.350/.422 on the season.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .158 with a double.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Guardians May. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Guardians May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has collected 31 hits with five doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He has a slash line of .282/.370/.464 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Guardians May. 2 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 vs. Guardians May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Apr. 29 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Apr. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians

Shane Bieber Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Bieber Stats

The Guardians will send Shane Bieber (2-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Bieber has six starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 27-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.11), 29th in WHIP (1.142), and 73rd in K/9 (6.2) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bieber Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Apr. 28 7.0 5 2 2 4 2 vs. Marlins Apr. 22 5.2 4 3 3 4 4 at Nationals Apr. 16 6.0 9 3 3 4 1 vs. Yankees Apr. 10 7.0 5 2 2 4 3 at Athletics Apr. 4 6.0 3 3 3 7 1

José Ramírez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Ramírez Stats

Ramirez has nine doubles, a triple, three home runs, 22 walks and 17 RBI (33 total hits). He's also swiped five bases.

He has a slash line of .287/.396/.461 so far this season.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three walks and an RBI.

Ramírez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 2 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1

Steven Kwan Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Kwan Stats

Steven Kwan has put up 32 hits with four doubles, a triple and 20 walks. He has driven in 11 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .269/.369/.319 slash line on the season.

Kwan Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Yankees May. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Apr. 29 3-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Red Sox Apr. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0

