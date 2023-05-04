On Thursday, Alex Verdugo (.295 batting average in his past 10 games, with five doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 6:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Blue Jays.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has an OPS of .897, fueled by an OBP of .382 and a team-best slugging percentage of .515 this season.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 14th in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.

Verdugo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .391 with two homers in his last games.

Verdugo has reached base via a hit in 26 games this year (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has homered in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has driven in a run in 13 games this season (40.6%), including four games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once 21 times this year (65.6%), including five games with multiple runs (15.6%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 16 (84.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 13 (68.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (61.5%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings