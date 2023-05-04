After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Kevin Gausman) at 6:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner is hitting .273 with seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 115th in the league in slugging.

In 71.9% of his 32 games this season, Turner has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

In 32 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Turner has driven in a run in eight games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 13 games this season (40.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 15 (78.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings