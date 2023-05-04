Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the mound, May 4 at 6:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Stadium: Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

Kevin Gausman TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 28 hits, which ranks first among Boston hitters this season, while batting .226 with 17 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 140th in batting average, 152nd in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

In 58.1% of his 31 games this season, Devers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In nine games this season, he has hit a long ball (29.0%, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish).

Devers has had an RBI in 15 games this season (48.4%), including seven multi-RBI outings (22.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 54.8% of his games this season (17 of 31), he has scored, and in four of those games (12.9%) he has scored more than once.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 12 12 (63.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 6 (31.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (25.0%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (41.7%) 8 (42.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings