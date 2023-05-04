Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Kevin Gausman, who gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 6:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +135 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Blue Jays (-160). A 9-run total is set for the game.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -160 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 5-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Red Sox and their opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Red Sox's past 10 games. For three straight games, Boston and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by bookmakers being 9.7 runs.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 17 games this year and have walked away with the win eight times (47.1%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 1-2 when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 22 of 32 chances this season.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 12-7 6-7 11-4 7-9 10-9 8-4

