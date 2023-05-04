Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays on May 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Alex Verdugo and others are available when the Toronto Blue Jays visit the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Thursday at 6:10 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +260)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has collected 41 hits with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 18 runs with two stolen bases.
- He has a .315/.382/.515 slash line so far this season.
- Verdugo will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has collected 28 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 27 runs.
- He has a slash line of .226/.290/.524 so far this year.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 30
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|5
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Kevin Gausman Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
Gausman Stats
- The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Gausman has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- The 32-year-old's 2.33 ERA ranks 12th, 1.009 WHIP ranks 17th, and 12.6 K/9 ranks fourth among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Gausman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|7.0
|6
|0
|0
|13
|1
|at Yankees
|Apr. 23
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 17
|4.2
|7
|8
|7
|5
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Apr. 12
|8.0
|5
|3
|3
|11
|0
|at Royals
|Apr. 6
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|2
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 39 hits with six doubles, six home runs, 13 walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.
- He has a slash line of .317/.393/.512 so far this year.
- Guerrero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Chapman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Chapman Stats
- Matt Chapman has put up 40 hits with 15 doubles, five home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 21 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .364/.453/.636 on the year.
Chapman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|May. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|5
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 29
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
