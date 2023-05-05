On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Guardians.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

Yonny Chirinos TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 24 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has homered in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 32.3% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9%.

He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 16 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 8 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

