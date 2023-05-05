Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Anthony Rizzo (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Guardians.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .374, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .465.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 61st in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 24 of 31 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has homered in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.3% of his games this season, Rizzo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9%.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|16 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.87 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
- Chirinos will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen four times this season.
- He has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are hitting .128 against him over his four games this season.
