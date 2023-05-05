The Boston Celtics visit the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday (tip at 7:30 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid and others in this contest.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-115) 8.5 (-149) 4.5 (-120) 3.5 (+115)

Tatum's 30.1 points per game average is 1.6 points more than Friday's over/under.

Tatum has collected 8.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 5.5 (-128) 3.5 (+115) 2.5 (-110)

Friday's points prop for Jaylen Brown is 25.5. That's 1.1 less than his season average.

He has averaged 6.9 rebounds per game, 1.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday.

Friday's assists over/under for Brown (3.5) is the same as his average on the season.

He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Friday.

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-125) 2.5 (-182) 2.5 (-182) 1.5 (-133)

The 11.5-point over/under for Derrick White on Friday is 0.9 lower than his season scoring average.

White's rebounding average of 3.6 is lower than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

White averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than Friday's over/under.

White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-110) 9.5 (-110) 2.5 (-175) 0.5 (-118)

The 25.5-point over/under for Embiid on Friday is 7.6 lower than his season scoring average.

Embiid averages 0.7 more rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 9.5).

Embiid's assist average -- 4.2 -- is higher than Friday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Embiid's one three-pointer made per game is 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

James Harden Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (-105) 5.5 (-118) 7.5 (-128) 2.5 (-118)

The 21 points James Harden has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (21.5).

Harden has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (6.1) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).

Harden's year-long assist average -- 10.7 per game -- is 3.2 higher than Friday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Harden's 2.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

