When the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) match up at Wells Fargo Center on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Joel Embiid will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on ESPN with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

How to Watch Celtics vs. 76ers

Game Day: Friday, May 5

Friday, May 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Tatum, Embiid and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics beat the 76ers, 121-87, on Wednesday. Jaylen Brown poured in a team-high 25 points for the Celtics, and Tobias Harris had 16 for the 76ers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 25 3 4 2 0 3 Malcolm Brogdon 23 6 2 0 1 6 Derrick White 15 1 1 0 0 3

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces his squad in both points (30.1) and rebounds (8.8) per game, and also averages 4.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Brown is posting 26.6 points, 3.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.

Derrick White posts 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Marcus Smart leads the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also putting up 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23 8.1 4.4 0.5 0.9 2.5 Jaylen Brown 20.8 4.1 2.6 1 0.3 2.3 Derrick White 13.8 3.2 3.6 0.4 0.8 2 Marcus Smart 12.7 3.4 4 1 0.3 1.6 Al Horford 6.2 6.4 3 0.8 2.1 1.4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.