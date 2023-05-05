The Boston Celtics, Derrick White included, take on the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 121-87 win over the 76ers, White tallied 15 points.

Below we will dive into White's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.4 13.8 Rebounds 2.5 3.6 3.2 Assists 2.5 3.9 3.6 PRA 18.5 19.9 20.6 PR 14.5 16 17 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.0



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Derrick White Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, Derrick White has made 4.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.1% of his team's total makes.

White is averaging 4.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the league.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.2 per contest.

Giving up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Derrick White vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 30 15 1 1 3 0 0 5/1/2023 27 4 2 3 0 0 1 4/4/2023 40 26 7 4 4 2 0 2/25/2023 25 18 1 2 2 1 0 2/8/2023 38 19 6 3 3 2 0 10/18/2022 24 2 3 4 0 0 1

