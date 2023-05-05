On Friday, DJ LeMahieu (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

  • LeMahieu is batting .260 with six doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
  • LeMahieu has reached base via a hit in 19 games this year (of 28 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In three games this season, he has gone deep (10.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 12 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 10 of 28 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 12
13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.87).
  • The Rays allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Chirinos will start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen four times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .128 against him this season. He has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his four appearances.
