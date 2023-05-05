Gleyber Torres -- with an on-base percentage of .225 in his past 10 games, 114 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the hill, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks while batting .236.
  • In 61.3% of his games this season (19 of 31), Torres has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (16.1%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Torres has an RBI in six of 31 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
  • He has scored in 13 of 31 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 12
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (16.7%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.87).
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Chirinos makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old right-hander has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • Over his four games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of only .128 against him. He has a .64 ERA and averages 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.