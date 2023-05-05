After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Harrison Bader and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Yonny Chirinos) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate (2022)

  • Bader hit .250 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • Bader got a hit in 63.2% of his 95 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.0% of them.
  • He hit a long ball in 10.5% of his games last season (95 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Bader drove in a run in 25 games last season out of 95 (26.3%), including multiple RBIs in 9.5% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He came around to score 35 times in 95 games (36.8%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (10.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
42 GP 41
.229 AVG .270
.277 OBP .310
.340 SLG .372
11 XBH 7
2 HR 3
12 RBI 18
25/7 K/BB 37/8
6 SB 11
Home Away
49 GP 46
31 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 29 (63.0%)
6 (12.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (28.3%)
19 (38.8%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (34.8%)
4 (8.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (13.0%)
9 (18.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (34.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Chirinos will make his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old righty has four appearances out of the bullpen this season.
  • In four appearances this season, he has compiled a .64 ERA and averages 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .128 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.