Friday will see the Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils play in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at PNC Arena, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes are up 1-0. The Hurricanes are the favorite (-115) in this matchup against the Devils (-105).

Here's our pick for who will secure the win in this NHL Playoffs Second Round contest.

Hurricanes vs. Devils Predictions for Friday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Hurricanes 4, Devils 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-115)

Hurricanes (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6

6 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.1)

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes are 15-9-24 in overtime contests as part of a 52-21-9 overall record.

In the 37 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 24-7-6 record (good for 54 points).

The seven times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with just one goal, they went 2-4-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored a pair of goals in 17 games this season (6-8-3 record, 15 points).

The Hurricanes are 49-5-5 in the 59 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 103 points).

In the 23 games when Carolina has recorded a lone power-play goal, it has a 20-3-0 record (40 points).

In games when it has outshot opponents, Carolina is 47-19-4 (98 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents 14 times, and went 7-4-3 (17 points).

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils (52-22-8 overall) have posted a record of 14-8-22 in games that have needed OT this season.

In the 29 games New Jersey has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 42 points.

In 14 games this season when the Devils ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-12-1).

New Jersey has earned 11 points (5-7-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Devils have scored three or more goals in 63 games, earning 106 points from those contests.

New Jersey has scored a lone power-play goal in 45 games this season and has registered 66 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 28 games, going 18-8-2 to record 38 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Devils AVG Devils Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 3.52 4th 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.71 8th 3rd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 28.2 5th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 21.9% 13th 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.6% 4th

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

