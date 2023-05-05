On Friday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .259 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .196.
  • In 10 of 23 games this season, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this season.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 9
5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.87).
  • The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Chirinos makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
  • The 29-year-old righty has appeared in relief four times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .128 against him this season. He has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his four games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.