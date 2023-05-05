Isiah Kiner-Falefa Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Isiah Kiner-Falefa (hitting .259 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate
- Kiner-Falefa has three walks while batting .196.
- In 10 of 23 games this season, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 23 games this season.
- Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this year (17.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|9
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.87).
- The Rays allow the fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
- Chirinos makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 29-year-old righty has appeared in relief four times this season.
- Opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .128 against him this season. He has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings over his four games.
