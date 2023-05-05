Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .531 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Yonny Chirinos on the mound, on May 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Guardians.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .246 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.

This year, Trevino has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 20 games (65.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in three games this season (15.0%), leaving the park in 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In seven games this season (35.0%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 8 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (12.5%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Rays Pitching Rankings