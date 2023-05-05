Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 5
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Oswaldo Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .196.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
- He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|11
|8 (47.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (45.5%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (45.5%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (36.4%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.87 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
- Chirinos will start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen four times this season.
- In four appearances this season, he has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .128 against him.
