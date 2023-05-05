On Friday, Oswaldo Cabrera (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Yonny Chirinos. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Guardians.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Yonny Chirinos
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has four doubles, a home run and five walks while batting .196.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 46.4% of his 28 games this year, with at least two hits in 14.3% of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1% of his plate appearances.
  • In five games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run eight times this season (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 11
8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (18.2%)
3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (45.5%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rays pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Rays have a 2.87 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.6 per game).
  • Chirinos will start for the Rays, his first this season.
  • The 29-year-old righty has pitched out of the bullpen four times this season.
  • In four appearances this season, he has a .64 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are batting .128 against him.
