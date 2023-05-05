The Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) will look to snap a four-game losing streak when hosting the Boston Red Sox (19-14) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.

The probable starters are Zack Wheeler (3-1) for the Phillies and Chris Sale (2-2) for the Red Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Red Sox vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Wheeler - PHI (3-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (2-2, 6.75 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

In six games this season, the 34-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .280 to his opponents.

Sale heads into this game with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Sale will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 innings per appearance).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Wheeler

The Phillies will send Wheeler (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

The 32-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 3.73 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.224.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Wheeler will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (3.86), 41st in WHIP (1.224), and eighth in K/9 (11.3).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.