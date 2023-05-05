The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Williams, in his most recent showing, had two points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks in a 121-87 win over the 76ers.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 7.4 Rebounds 7.5 8.3 7.7 Assists -- 1.4 1.7 PRA -- 17.7 16.8 PR 13.5 16.3 15.1



Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the 76ers

Williams is responsible for attempting 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

Williams' Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers are the third-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 24.2 assists per game.

Robert Williams III vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/3/2023 22 2 7 4 0 3 0 5/1/2023 20 6 7 0 0 0 0 2/25/2023 31 14 8 1 0 0 1

