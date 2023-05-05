Friday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) taking on the New York Yankees (17-15) at 6:40 PM ET (on May 5). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 6-2 victory as our model heavily favors the Rays.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Yonny Chirinos (1-0) to the mound, while Jhony Brito (2-3) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Rays 6, Yankees 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

When it comes to the total, New York and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Yankees contests have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in seven games this year and have walked away with the win one time (14.3%) in those games.

New York has played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Averaging 3.9 runs per game (126 total), New York is the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.53 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule