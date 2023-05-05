When the Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) and New York Yankees (17-15) meet at Tropicana Field on Friday, May 5, Yonny Chirinos will get the nod for the Rays, while the Yankees will send Jhony Brito to the mound. The game will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Yankees are listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Rays (-185). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - TB (1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs Brito - NYY (2-3, 5.56 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have been favored 31 times and won 26, or 83.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Rays have a 16-2 record (winning 88.9% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Rays went 7-3 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win one time (14.3%) in those contests.

The Yankees have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Yankees had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+180) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+210)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 8th 3rd Win AL East +425 - 3rd

