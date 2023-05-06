Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo and his .575 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Verdugo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Red Sox Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Phillies Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Phillies Player Props
|Red Sox vs Phillies Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Phillies Odds
|Red Sox vs Phillies Prediction
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston with a slugging percentage of .515, fueled by 15 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 15th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 40th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Verdugo will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .412 with two homers over the course of his last outings.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 26 of 33 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In five games this season, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Verdugo has an RBI in 13 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (21 of 33), he has scored, and in five of those games (15.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|14
|16 (84.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (71.4%)
|10 (52.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|13 (68.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (57.1%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|8 (42.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season. He is 0-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 32 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has a 5.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .281 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.