Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.310 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has an OPS of .821, fueled by an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .454. All three of those stats lead New York hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 42nd, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 67th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has gotten a hit in 25 of 32 games this year (78.1%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (21.9%).
- In four games this year, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this year (31.3%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.5%) he had more than one.
- He has scored a run in 12 games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|16 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- Rasmussen makes the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has amassed a 3.66 ERA and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .264 to his opponents.
