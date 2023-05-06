On Saturday, DJ LeMahieu (.314 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2) in his last appearance against the Rays.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu has six doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .275.

LeMahieu will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 over the course of his last outings.

LeMahieu has picked up a hit in 20 of 29 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a long ball in 10.3% of his games in 2023 (three of 29), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 12 games this year, LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 11 of 29 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 13 (81.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Rays Pitching Rankings