Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (20 of 32), with at least two hits five times (15.6%).
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 21.9% of his games this year, Torres has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|13
|11 (57.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|3 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The Rays pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
- Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
