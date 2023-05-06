On Saturday, Gleyber Torres (.225 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 111 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Rasmussen. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Rays.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

  • Torres is hitting .236 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 17 walks.
  • Torres has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (20 of 32), with at least two hits five times (15.6%).
  • Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (12.5%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 21.9% of his games this year, Torres has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (12.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
  • He has scored in 43.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 9.4%.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
11 (57.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (69.2%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
4 (21.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The Rays pitching staff is 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays' 2.91 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Rays pitchers combine to surrender 21 home runs (0.6 per game), the fewest in baseball.
  • Rasmussen gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw five innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
