Jose Trevino -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Rays.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .235 with two doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Trevino has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this year (61.9%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this season, and 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
  • In seven games this season (33.3%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 9
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (22.2%)

Rays Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
  • The Rays have the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.91).
  • The Rays surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
  • The Rays will send Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.66, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .264 batting average against him.
