Justin Turner Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Phillies - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.302 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.
Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Justin Turner At The Plate
- Turner has seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .275.
- Turner has gotten a hit in 24 of 34 games this season (70.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (32.4%).
- In 34 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Turner has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 41.2% of his games this season (14 of 34), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.
Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|14
|16 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|7 (35.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|9 (45.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|1 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|4 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (42.9%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies' 5.10 team ERA ranks 27th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (35 total, 1.1 per game).
- Falter (0-5 with a 5.01 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 32 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his seventh of the season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 5.01 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
