The Boston Red Sox, including Justin Turner (.302 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Phillies.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Justin Turner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has seven doubles, two home runs and 15 walks while hitting .275.

Turner has gotten a hit in 24 of 34 games this season (70.6%), including 11 multi-hit games (32.4%).

In 34 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Turner has driven in a run in 10 games this season (29.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 41.2% of his games this season (14 of 34), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.8%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 14 16 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 7 (35.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 9 (45.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%) 1 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (42.9%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings