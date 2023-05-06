After hitting .103 with a double, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen

Drew Rasmussen TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .188 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

In 13 of 29 games this season (44.8%) Cabrera has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (13.8%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In five games this season, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 29 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 12 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (41.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Rays Pitching Rankings