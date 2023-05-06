Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Red Sox Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Bailey Falter Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Falter Stats

The Phillies will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (0-5) for his seventh start of the season.

He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In six starts this season, Falter has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

Falter Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Astros Apr. 30 4.1 8 4 4 3 3 vs. Mariners Apr. 25 6.0 6 4 3 7 0 at White Sox Apr. 18 7.0 3 3 3 3 3 at Reds Apr. 13 4.2 8 5 5 4 1 vs. Reds Apr. 8 5.0 4 1 1 2 0

Alec Bohm Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Bohm Stats

Alec Bohm has 33 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .270/.341/.402 so far this season.

Bohm brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with three walks and three RBI.

Bohm Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers May. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers May. 1 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Astros Apr. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Devers Stats

Rafael Devers has 32 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 32 RBI.

He's slashed .242/.306/.553 on the season.

Devers brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Devers Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Phillies May. 5 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 4 3-for-5 1 1 4 7 vs. Blue Jays May. 3 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 vs. Blue Jays May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jays May. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

