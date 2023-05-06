Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies take the field against Jarren Duran and the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Phillies (-145). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Phillies -145 +120 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 6-2.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.

The Red Sox's previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 19 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those games.

Boston is 7-3 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Boston and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 23 of its 34 opportunities.

The Red Sox have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 13-7 7-7 11-4 9-9 12-9 8-4

