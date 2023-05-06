When the Philadelphia Phillies (15-18) and Boston Red Sox (20-14) square of at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday, May 6, Bailey Falter will get the nod for the Phillies, while the Red Sox will send Corey Kluber to the hill. The game will begin at 7:15 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +130 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Phillies (-155). The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Probable Pitchers: Falter - PHI (0-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (1-4, 6.44 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Phillies have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Phillies have gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Philadelphia.

The Phillies were the moneyline favorite in three of their last 10 games, and they finished 1-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Philadelphia and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 19 games this season and have come away with the win 10 times (52.6%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious five times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Red Sox had a record of 6-2.

Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+195) Rafael Devers 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+150) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+230) Rob Refsnyder 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Christian Arroyo 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+210)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +10000 21st 5th Win AL East +3000 - 5th

