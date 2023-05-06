Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Phillies on May 6, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Red Sox vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 32 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashed .242/.306/.553 so far this season.
- Devers has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bailey Falter Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Falter Stats
- Bailey Falter (0-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his seventh start of the season.
- In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.
- Falter has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance.
Falter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|4.1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|6.0
|6
|4
|3
|7
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 18
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Reds
|Apr. 13
|4.2
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 8
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has seven doubles, three home runs, 11 walks and 24 RBI (33 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .270/.341/.402 so far this year.
- Bohm has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .176 with three walks and three RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
