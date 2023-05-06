The Philadelphia Phillies hope to halt their five-game losing run against the Boston Red Sox (20-14), on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Bailey Falter (0-5) to the mound, while Corey Kluber (1-4) will take the ball for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Falter - PHI (0-5, 5.01 ERA) vs Kluber - BOS (1-4, 6.44 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Corey Kluber

Kluber (1-4) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.44 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

The 37-year-old has amassed a 6.44 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.

Kluber is trying to secure his second quality start of the year.

Kluber will aim to last five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.9 frames per outing.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter (0-5) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Houston Astros.

The 26-year-old has pitched in six games this season with an ERA of 5.01, a 3.14 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.330.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Falter has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.4 innings per outing.

