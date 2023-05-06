Saturday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) matching up with the New York Yankees (17-16) at 4:10 PM (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound, while Domingo German (2-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.

Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.

In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Yankees have come away with one win in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

New York scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (130 total, 3.9 per game).

The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.59) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule