Yankees vs. Rays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) matching up with the New York Yankees (17-16) at 4:10 PM (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 win for the Rays, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rays will send Drew Rasmussen (3-2) to the mound, while Domingo German (2-2) will answer the bell for the Yankees.
Yankees vs. Rays Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
Yankees vs. Rays Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Yankees 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Rays
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 1-4.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- The Yankees' previous 10 games have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.
- The Yankees have come away with one win in the eight contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- New York has been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- New York scores the 25th-most runs in baseball (130 total, 3.9 per game).
- The Yankees have the seventh-best ERA (3.59) in the majors this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 30
|@ Rangers
|L 15-2
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Martín Pérez
|May 1
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Cal Quantrill
|May 2
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Tanner Bibee
|May 3
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Shane Bieber
|May 5
|@ Rays
|L 5-4
|Jhony Brito vs Yonny Chirinos
|May 6
|@ Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
|May 7
|@ Rays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Josh Fleming
|May 8
|Athletics
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs JP Sears
|May 9
|Athletics
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Drew Rucinski
|May 10
|Athletics
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Kyle Muller
|May 11
|Rays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Drew Rasmussen
