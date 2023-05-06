Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays will square off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Yankees have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -190 +155 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

The Yankees have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Yankees' past 10 contests.

Read More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in one of the eight contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York has played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

New York and its opponents have hit the over in 11 of its 33 games with a total this season.

The Yankees have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 11-8 6-8 10-4 7-12 14-12 3-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.