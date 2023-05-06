Drew Rasmussen starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 40 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 80 extra-base hits, New York ranks 21st in MLB with a .381 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 25th in the majors with 130 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.

The Yankees rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

New York has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.59 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.168 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Domingo German (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in 8 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

German has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Rangers L 15-2 Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Martín Pérez 5/1/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Home Domingo Germán Cal Quantrill 5/2/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Home Gerrit Cole Tanner Bibee 5/3/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Home Clarke Schmidt Shane Bieber 5/5/2023 Rays L 5-4 Away Jhony Brito Yonny Chirinos 5/6/2023 Rays - Away Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen 5/7/2023 Rays - Away Gerrit Cole Josh Fleming 5/8/2023 Athletics - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. JP Sears 5/9/2023 Athletics - Home Clarke Schmidt Drew Rucinski 5/10/2023 Athletics - Home Jhony Brito Kyle Muller 5/11/2023 Rays - Home Domingo Germán Drew Rasmussen

