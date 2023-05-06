How to Watch the Yankees vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Drew Rasmussen starts for the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.
Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 40 home runs rank 11th in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 80 extra-base hits, New York ranks 21st in MLB with a .381 slugging percentage this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 25th in the majors with 130 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .297.
- The Yankees rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.
- New York has a 9.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, fourth-best in baseball.
- New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.59 ERA this year, seventh-best in baseball.
- The Yankees have a combined 1.168 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees' Domingo German (2-2) will make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up one earned run in 8 1/3 innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.
- In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- German has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Rangers
|L 15-2
|Away
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Martín Pérez
|5/1/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Cal Quantrill
|5/2/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-2
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Tanner Bibee
|5/3/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Shane Bieber
|5/5/2023
|Rays
|L 5-4
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Yonny Chirinos
|5/6/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
|5/7/2023
|Rays
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Josh Fleming
|5/8/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|JP Sears
|5/9/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Drew Rucinski
|5/10/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Kyle Muller
|5/11/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Drew Rasmussen
