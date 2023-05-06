On Saturday, May 6 at 4:10 PM ET, the Tampa Bay Rays (27-6) host the New York Yankees (17-16) at Tropicana Field. Drew Rasmussen will get the call for the Rays, while Domingo German will take the mound for the Yankees.

The Yankees are +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Rays (-165). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.66 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 27 out of the 32 games, or 84.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have a 19-2 record (winning 90.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Yankees have been victorious in one of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Yankees have been listed as an underdog of +140 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Yankees had a record of 1-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+200) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+220) Willie Calhoun 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Jose Trevino 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+230)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 8th 3rd Win AL East +450 - 3rd

