Randy Arozarena brings a two-game homer streak into the Tampa Bay Rays' (27-6) game versus the New York Yankees (17-16) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday, at Tropicana Field.

The Rays will give the nod to Drew Rasmussen (3-2) versus the Yankees and Domingo German (2-2).

Yankees vs. Rays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Rasmussen - TB (3-2, 3.66 ERA) vs German - NYY (2-2, 4.46 ERA)

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Domingo Germán

The Yankees will send German (2-2) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.46 ERA and 39 strikeouts through 34 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty threw 8 1/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.

During six games this season, the 30-year-old has put up a 4.46 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .171 to his opponents.

German is trying to pick up his third quality start of the year.

German is trying for his fifth straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per start.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rasmussen

Rasmussen (3-2) will take the mound for the Rays, his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Chicago White Sox.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.66 and 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .264 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Rasmussen has made four starts of five or more innings in six chances this season, and averages 5.3 frames when he pitches.

