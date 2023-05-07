Aaron Hicks Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Aaron Hicks (coming off going 0-for-4) and the New York Yankees play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Aaron Hicks At The Plate
- Hicks is hitting .135 with four walks.
- This year, Hicks has totaled at least one hit in five of 21 games (23.8%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 21 games this season.
- Hicks has driven in a run in one game this year.
- In four of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays have a 2.91 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays give up the fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays are sending Guerra (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without surrendering a hit.
