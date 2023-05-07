Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Rays - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
On Sunday, Anthony Rizzo (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Javy Guerra. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rays.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Javy Guerra
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with an OBP of .362, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .444.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 73rd in slugging.
- Rizzo enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- Rizzo has had a hit in 26 of 33 games this year (78.8%), including multiple hits seven times (21.2%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (12.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 10 games this season (30.3%), Rizzo has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (12.1%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this year (13 of 33), with two or more runs three times (9.1%).
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|16 (88.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (66.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (13.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Rays' 2.91 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (21 total, 0.6 per game).
- The Rays will look to Guerra (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last time out came in relief on Saturday when the righty threw one scoreless inning against the New York Yankees without allowing a hit.
