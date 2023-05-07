The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 33-32-2 ATS record Boston puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.

Celtics Performance Insights

Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

The Celtics are averaging 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has attempted (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).

