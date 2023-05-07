Celtics vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The Celtics have a 2-1 series lead.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The 76ers (48-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Celtics (44-35-3) this year.
- As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Philadelphia is 10-9 against the spread compared to the 33-32-2 ATS record Boston puts up as a 2.5-point favorite.
- Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Boston and its opponents have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the 76ers are 13-13, while the Celtics are 53-21 as moneyline favorites.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Everything is clicking for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics are averaging 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Boston is attempting 46.2 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 52% of the shots it has attempted (and 62% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 42.6 three-pointers per contest, which are 48% of its shots (and 38% of the team's buckets).
