The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per contest (third in league).

These teams rack up a combined 233.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.

Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this year.

Celtics Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jayson Tatum 27.5 -120 30.1 Jaylen Brown 24.5 -105 26.6 Malcolm Brogdon 14.5 +100 14.9 Marcus Smart 12.5 +100 11.5 Derrick White 12.5 -105 12.4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.