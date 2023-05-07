Celtics vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Celtics vs. 76ers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Celtics vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|76ers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-140
|+120
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214.5
|-145
|+120
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-2.5)
|214
|-141
|+120
|Tipico
|Celtics (-2.5)
|213.5
|-140
|+120
Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs 76ers Player Props
|Celtics vs 76ers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs 76ers
Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game with a +535 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and allow 111.4 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game, with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in NBA) and give up 110.9 per contest (third in league).
- These teams rack up a combined 233.1 points per game, 18.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these teams score 222.3 points per game combined, 7.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Boston has put together a 45-34-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Philadelphia has compiled a 48-34-0 record against the spread this year.
Celtics Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Jayson Tatum
|27.5
|-120
|30.1
|Jaylen Brown
|24.5
|-105
|26.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|14.5
|+100
|14.9
|Marcus Smart
|12.5
|+100
|11.5
|Derrick White
|12.5
|-105
|12.4
